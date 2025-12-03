The Big Short Has A Big Heart: Burry To Donate 5% Of Subs To Charity

Michael Burry, the famously bearish investor, announced a philanthropic move on Wednesday that added a layer of warmth to his contrarian image.

In a post on social media, Burry committed to donating 5% of all subscription revenue from his new paid Substack newsletter to charitable causes, signaling a shift toward philanthropy and public commentary.

Burry named TogetherCalifornia as December's charity, which was (interestingly) founded by Christian Bale, the actor who played Burry in the movie version of "The Big Short."

TogetherCalifornia works with children and families in the Los Angeles County foster care system.

"Cassandra Unchained"

The announcement follows a major career pivot for Burry — dissolving his Scion Asset Management hedge fund and devoting his full attention to his Substack newsletter, “Cassandra Unchained.”

True to his reputation, Burry has not gone quietly. His recent investment activity was defined by two massive short positions against the ongoing AI rally.

The fund's final regulatory filings revealed that Scion had placed significant put options against two AI heavyweights: Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) .

Burry views the AI frenzy as a bubble driven by speculative valuations and by what he has pegged as aggressive accounting practices.

Specifically, he takes issue with extended depreciation timelines on AI infrastructure like chips to inflate short-term profits and heavy stock-based compensation plans.

The Takeaway

Burry remains one of Wall Street's most prominent skeptics. But his new platform is about more than profit and market prediction. His commitment to donating 5% of the newsletter's subscription revenue ties his new chapter directly to social impact.

Burry is using his new voice to ensure a portion of his success is funneled toward good, proving that even a legendary bear can have a big heart.

