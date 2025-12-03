What's Going On With Hewlett Packard Stock Wednesday?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) stock rose Wednesday as the company unveiled a major expansion of its AI-native networking and cloud portfolio.

The company expanded its GreenLake cloud platform to help enterprises modernize IT and manage fast-growing AI workloads.

The company introduced upgrades such as CloudPhysics Plus, Cloud Commit, and a redesigned Marketplace that simplify hybrid cloud operations, improve partner visibility, and increase cost transparency.

GreenLake continues to focus on building secure, agile, high-performance IT environments. HPE also highlighted its full-stack AIOps capabilities across networking and compute through HPE OpsRamp Software.

The company said Morpheus, OpsRamp, and Zerto can be deployed individually or as part of the HPE CloudOps Software suite to streamline cloud operations and optimize resources.

Nvidia Partnership

HPE also unveiled new AI-focused innovations in partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to help organizations securely adopt AI and manage data efficiently.

The HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes leverage the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design to create an active data layer that enriches information in real time for AI pipelines.

Additionally, HPE Private Cloud AI now features NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs across all configurations, STIG-hardened and FIPS-enabled NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for air-gapped environments, and tools designed to simplify AI operations.

Apart from this, HPE Financial Services is extending financing options, letting customers spread payments over three years for CloudOps, Morpheus, OpsRamp, and Zerto, while Alletra Storage buyers, including the MP X10000, can save up to 10% and defer the first two months’ payments.

AI-Native Portfolio Expansion

In a separate release, HPE disclosed the expansion of its AI-native networking portfolio, integrating Aruba and Juniper to enable self-driving operations, boost AI workload performance, and simplify hybrid cloud IT with agentic AI via GreenLake Intelligence.

Rami Rahim, executive vice president, president and general manager, Networking, HPE added, “By delivering autonomous, high-performing networks, HPE is poised to disrupt the networking industry with future-ready solutions that redefine user experiences and provide robust, secure connectivity across all environments.”

Recent AMD Deal

On Tuesday, the company announced it will be one of the first to offer Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMD) “Helios” AI rack-scale architecture with an expandable Ethernet network.

HPE Price Action: Hewlett Packard shares were up 0.73% at $22.08 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

