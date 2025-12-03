Satya Nadella Says Don't Expect Fully AI-Run Companies Anytime Soon — Humans Will Still Be In Driver's Seat

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella believes that while AI will transform businesses, fully AI-invented and run companies are still a long way off, with humans remaining central to operations.

Nadella Calls Fully AI Companies ‘Far-Fetched'

In a conversation on the "MD MEETS" podcast with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner that was released on Saturday, Nadella expressed skepticism about the idea of companies entirely managed by AI.

"It’s sort of too far-fetched for me," he said, pointing out that even highly automated systems like data centers require significant human involvement to construct, install and maintain.

AI Will Automate, But Humans Will Guide

Nadella described a concept he calls macro delegation and micro steering, in which humans assign broad tasks to AI agents while maintaining oversight.

At the end of the day, the world will need a new inbox — not for emails, but to handle AI agents reporting back, asking for help, or notifying when tasks are complete, he said.

The Microsoft CEO also suggested future tools will include new messaging systems and interactive canvases to collaborate seamlessly with AI.

"There will be productivity, there will be levels of abstraction. But I do think human agency is going to be very much part of it," he said.

Ohanian Agrees, AI Could Make Workers 100x More Productive

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Monday backed the idea that AI could make future workers up to 100 times more productive, a vision he said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared with him in 2023.

The discussion was sparked by 20VC founder Harry Stebbings, who suggested AI could allow a single person to manage dozens—or even hundreds—of companies.

"Today, I can run one company & Elon could run five. If everyone will be 100x more productive, I could run 100 companies," Stebbings wrote on X, noting that Elon Musk could theoretically oversee several hundred.

Ohanian said he "strongly agree[s]," sharing a clip of Altman predicting the rise of “one-person, billion-dollar company,” something unimaginable before generative AI.

