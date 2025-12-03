Elon Musk Says His 'Running Robot' Will 'Actually Eliminate Poverty' As He Shares Video Of Tesla Optimus Jogging

On Tuesday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk shared a video showing the company's Optimus humanoid robot running across a lab floor for the first time.

Optimus Hits A New Milestone

The short clip, shared on Tesla's Optimus account with the caption "Just set a new PR in the lab," shows the robot jogging steadily while other units stand in formation behind it.

Musk reshared the video, adding, "Running robot."

In October, Musk shared a video featuring the Optimus humanoid robot demonstrating martial arts moves alongside an expert.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

A Robot That Could Change The Economy

Last month, the Tesla CEO suggested that Optimus could fundamentally reshape the global economy, even reducing the need for human labor.

Musk went as far as saying that “Optimus will actually eliminate poverty.”

Although still in development, Tesla expects mass production of Optimus to begin soon.

The billionaire previously mentioned a price of $20,000 to $30,000 per robot once production reaches scale.

See Also: Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Got Richer Since Trump Came To Power, Says Bernie Sanders — New Data Shows He May Have A Point

Tesla Team Changes Amid Progress

Meanwhile, in September, Tesla's Optimus project saw a leadership change when Ashish Kumar, the head of Optimus AI, left the company to reportedly join Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) .

Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $28.095 billion, a 12% increase from a year earlier and above the Street's consensus estimate of $26.239 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Tesla ranks strongly in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, showing positive price trends over the medium and long term, though short-term momentum remains negative. Click here for a deeper look at how the stock compares with its peers and competitors.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Photo Agency on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.