Amazon Is Putting Nvidia Tech Inside Its New AI Chips

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services deepened their long-running partnership at AWS re:Invent with new integrations across interconnect technology, cloud infrastructure, and AI software.

Nvidia and AWS are deepening their long-running AI partnership by tightly integrating Nvidia’s accelerated compute technology with AWS’s custom silicon and global cloud infrastructure, a strategy aimed at giving enterprises faster, more efficient options for training and deploying advanced AI systems.

At AWS re:Invent, the companies expanded support for Nvidia NVLink Fusion, a new interconnect architecture that links Nvidia graphics processing units with AWS-designed chips like next-generation Trainium4 and Graviton processors.

AWS is designing Trainium4 to integrate with NVLink and NVIDIA MGX, the first of a multigenerational collaboration between NVIDIA and AWS for NVLink Fusion.

Amazon is building its future cloud-scale AI platforms around this unified fabric, using NVLink Fusion and Nvidia’s MGX rack architecture to boost performance.

Advanced GPU Access and Sovereign AI Infrastructure

AWS is also expanding access to Nvidia’s latest Blackwell GPUs, which power its new AWS AI Factories, dedicated sovereign AI clouds that let global organizations run advanced AI workloads locally while maintaining full control of their data to meet tightening regulatory requirements.

Nvidia says this approach accelerates the “AI industrial revolution” by making high-end computing infrastructure available to every company and every country.

Beyond hardware, Nvidia is embedding more of its software ecosystem inside AWS. Nvidia Nemotron open models are now available on Amazon Bedrock for production-scale generative AI applications.

AWS is also the first major cloud provider to offer serverless vector indexing with Nvidia GPUs, an upgrade that significantly speeds up unstructured data processing for retrieval-augmented generation and other agentic AI techniques.

Physical AI and Robotics Development

The collaboration extends into physical AI as well. Nvidia’s Cosmos world models and Isaac robotics tools now run natively on AWS services, helping robotics companies simulate, train, and validate real-world automation systems at scale.

Nvidia and AWS position this expanded partnership as the next phase of a 15-year collaboration.

Leadership Commentary and Long-Term Collaboration

“GPU compute demand is skyrocketing… The virtuous cycle of AI has arrived,” said Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO. “With Nvidia NVLink Fusion coming to AWS Trainium4, we’re unifying our scale-up architecture with AWS’s custom silicon to build a new generation of accelerated platforms. Together, NVIDIA and AWS are creating the compute fabric for the AI industrial revolution, bringing advanced AI to every company, in every country, and accelerating the world’s path to intelligence.”

AWS CEO Matt Garman said the collaboration “will bring new capabilities to customers so they can innovate faster than ever before.” “The upcoming support of NVIDIA NVLink Fusion in AWS Trainium4, Graviton and the Nitro System will bring new capabilities to customers so they can innovate faster than ever before.”

Nvidia, now valued at $4.4 trillion, has gained more than 35% year-to-date on strong GPU demand. Amazon, valued at $2.5 trillion, is up 7%.

Both companies are executing a dual-track AI strategy that keeps them central to the broader platform race.

Amazon is selling large volumes of Nvidia GPUs to OpenAI through AWS, strengthening Nvidia’s chip dominance and boosting AWS cloud revenue.

At the same time, Amazon is scaling Anthropic on its Trainium2 custom silicon, a move aimed at lowering AI training costs and influencing long-term GPU economics.

If OpenAI continues to scale, Nvidia benefits from premium hardware demand. If Anthropic’s lower-cost approach wins out, Amazon gains more control over AI infrastructure margins.

Either outcome keeps the Nvidia–Amazon partnership at the center of next-generation AI development and commercialization.

Price Actions: NVDA stock was trading higher by 1.33% to $182.32 at last check Tuesday. AMZN was up 0.80%.

