Eve Air Mobility Taps BETA For Key eVTOL Motors As First Flight Nears

Eve Air Mobility (NYSE:EVEX) selected BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) to supply electric pusher motors for prototypes and future aircraft.

The motor supplier decision follows months of testing in which Eve purchased and validated BETA's equipment. A debut flight is expected in late 2025 or early 2026.

Eve said it has a backlog of 2,800 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The companies described the agreement as a potential 10-year opportunity that could total up to $1 billion for BETA, depending on production levels.

Also Read: Beta Technologies Raises Over $1 Billion In NYSE Debut, CEO Explains How New IPO Framework In Shutdown Helped

Johann Bordais, chief executive officer of Eve Air Mobility, said the motor technology will support cruise propulsion. It will also help mature the company's propulsion architecture as it works toward entry into service.

BETA said it designs and manufactures proprietary electric propulsion systems built for strong power-to-weight performance and efficient energy conversion. The company said its designs use redundancy and fewer parts than traditional aircraft engines.

"We’re excited to work with Eve Air Mobility and supply our electric propulsion technology to their production program," said Kyle Clark, CEO and founder of BETA. He said the pusher motors have shown reliability in extensive real-world operations and that BETA can manufacture systems at scale.

Eve said other suppliers supporting aircraft development include BAE Systems for batteries, Garmin for avionics, Honeywell Aerospace for external lighting, Intergalactic for thermal management, and Nidec Aerospace for lifter motors.

Price Action: EVEX shares closed 5.84% higher at $4.17 on Monday, and BETA is up 2.02% at $26.75 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock