Jim Cramer Says 'Only A Matter Of Time' Before OpenAI Admits Falling 'Behind' Google Gemini 3 As Sam Altman Reportedly Hits 'Code Red'

CNBC commentator Jim Cramer predicted OpenAI‘s future in light of the recent advancements in AI technology.

On Tuesday, Cramer suggested on X that the introduction of Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Gemini 3 AI model could lead to OpenAI’s downfall. He anticipated a surge of tens of millions of users to the Gemini 3 platform.

He posted, “It was only a matter of time before we heard from OpenAI about how it fell behind and the rush of tens of millions of users right to Gemini 3 would be upon us.”

OpenAI In Panic Mode?

Jim Cramer’s post comes on the heels of OpenAI’s “code red” internal directive, as reported by The Wall Street Journal early Tuesday.

According to WSJ, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees the company is entering a "code red" phase focused on boosting ChatGPT's quality, pausing other product work to prioritize improvements in personalization, speed, reliability, and breadth of answers.

The memo reflects growing competitive pressure, especially from Google's latest Gemini model, which recently outperformed OpenAI on key benchmarks.

Google Threatens Nvidia Dominance

Gemini's user base surged after the August launch of its Nano Banana image generator, with monthly active users rising from 450 million in July to 650 million by October. On November 18, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled Gemini 3, touting it as the company’s most advanced AI system yet. This move is seen as a direct challenge to OpenAI’s GPT-5.

Furthermore, Google is using Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) as a rival to Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs for AI tasks, putting a dent in Nvidia’s once-uncontested dominance in the AI chip market.

