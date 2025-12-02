Alexis Ohanian Backs Prediction AI Will Make People '100X More Productive, Reddit Co-Founder Says Sam Altman Convinced Him Back In 2023

On Monday, Reddit Inc. (NASDAQ:RDDT) co-founder Alexis Ohanian endorsed a prediction that future workers could be 100 times more productive — a view he says OpenAI's Sam Altman convinced him of in 2023.

Alexis Ohanian Weighs In On Harry Stebbings' Discussion

The conversation was sparked by 20VC founder Harry Stebbings, who shared insights from his talk with Turing CEO Jonathan Siddharth.

Stebbings argued that AI will fundamentally reshape work, predicting a single person could eventually run dozens — or even hundreds — of companies with the help of advanced AI agents.

"Today, I can run one company & Elon could run five. If everyone will be 100x more productive, I could run 100 companies," Stebbings wrote on X, noting that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , SpaceX and xAI CEO Elon Musk could theoretically run several hundred.

Ohanian responded saying he "strongly agree[s]," adding that Altman laid out the same vision to him in October 2023. He shared a clip of the OpenAI CEO predicting the arrival of a "one-person, billion-dollar company," something he said would have been unimaginable before generative AI.

AI's Impact On Entrepreneurship And SaaS Models

Stebbings also shared other takeaways from his conversation with Jonathan. For example, AI will lower the barrier to entrepreneurship by replacing many early hires, enabling nontechnical founders to launch companies with minimal capital.

Another point that he shared was that partially autonomous AI tools — citing the coding platform Cursor — will dominate because they enhance human work rather than fully replace it.

He also said "SaaS as we know it is over," citing Jonathan who pointed to foundation model providers moving deeper into the application layer and AI agents becoming capable of completing tasks without traditional software interfaces.

