Accenture Strengthens AI Capabilities With OpenAI Partnership

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares are trading higher after the company disclosed a collaboration with the parent company of ChatGPT, OpenAI, to bring agentic AI systems to the core of enterprise operations.

The firm will provide tens of thousands of its professionals with ChatGPT Enterprise for consulting, operations, and delivery work.

The program provides playbooks, use cases and security guidance to help clients integrate AI into various business departments. This includes customer service, supply chain, finance, and human resources.

Also Read: Accenture Acquires RANGR Data To Strengthen Palantir Engineering Team

The initiative will target specific sectors, including financial services, healthcare, public sector, and retail.

“By combining OpenAI breakthrough technologies with Accenture’s deep industry and functional expertise and global delivery capabilities, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and business outcomes for our clients,” Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said.

Recent Key Events

In October, Accenture invested in Lyzr, a full-stack agent infrastructure platform that enables enterprises to build, govern, and deploy a secure, autonomous AI workforce.

Also, the company acquired Decho, a U.K.-based technology and AI consultancy that specializes in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) platforms.

Price Action: ACN shares are up 3.40% at $258.29 at the last check on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock