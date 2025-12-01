Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) looks ready for a second act — and this time, it might be playing under America's home-field advantage. With whispers growing louder that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) could outsource production of its entry-level M-series chips to Intel by 2027, the stage seems set for a major realignment in global chip supply chains. Intel stock has been riding a four-month rally now, it’s longest such rally since 2021. The Apple deal, if it goes through, could supercharge the stock further up.
- Track INTC stock here.
Intel wouldn't just be making chips — it would be rebuilding America's semiconductor backbone.
Intel's Chip Push Is Suddenly Patriotic
Under the CHIPS and Science Act, Intel has already committed to more than $100 billion in domestic investment, building new fabs in Arizona, Ohio, Oregon and New Mexico to restore U.S.-based advanced manufacturing.
If Apple hands over even part of its M-series run to Intel, that could validate Washington's gamble — making "Made in America" more than campaign rhetoric.
Read Also: Intel White House Advantage: Only Chip Giant Not Paying China Tax
Apple's Supply-Chain Pivot
Apple had ruled out Intel for chipmaking ever since shifting to its own ARM-based M-series designs. But now insiders suggest Intel's 18A (or 18AP) process could be used for Apple's lowest-end M-series chips starting 2027. For Apple, it's about supply-chain resilience and reducing overseas dependencies; for Intel, it's a shot at relevance — and maybe, a lifeline.
In the current geopolitical climate, semiconductor supply is no longer just business — it's national strategy. U.S. legislation is pushing for home-grown chip production, tighter export controls, and reduced dependence on foreign fabs.
If Intel lands Apple's business, it could become the poster child for this reshaped semiconductor world.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.