Marvell Technology Scores Major Security Win with Microsoft Azure in Europe

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) just scored deeper traction inside Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, with the cloud giant rolling out Marvell's LiquidSecurity hardware across Europe.

The company announced that Microsoft has expanded the use of Marvell LiquidSecurity hardware security modules (HSMs) in Europe, adding to existing deployments in Asia and North America.

The move follows Marvell’s earning of eIDAS and Common Criteria EAL4+ certifications earlier this year.

With LiquidSecurity, Microsoft Azure now delivers cloud-based services for cross-border contract certification, ID verification, and other transactions, cutting time, cost, and operational overhead.

Marvell's PCIe-based HSMs, powered by OCTEON DPUs, offer secure, low-power, and space-efficient cloud-based encryption services.

Marvell stock tanked by more than 18% year-to-date amid investor concerns about delays in custom AI chip projects with hyperscalers like Microsoft and Amazon, as well as softness in non-data center areas such as consumer and industrial segments.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur expects Marvell to more than double its AI-related revenue to $4 billion in 2025, with further acceleration in 2026.

He highlighted progress on Amazon's Trainium 3 (3nm) and Microsoft's MAIA Gen 3 (2nm/3nm chiplet), as well as multiple secured 2nm design wins for future products.

Sur projects July-quarter revenue around $2.05 billion, driven by strong AI chip and optical DSP demand, and October-quarter guidance near $2.1 billion, slightly below consensus due to the automotive Ethernet business sale.

He adds that the divestiture could eventually boost earnings by $0.05–$0.10 per share if proceeds are used to fund buybacks.

Sur also notes robust demand for 800G PAM4 optical DSPs supporting Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) infrastructure, reaffirming a positive long-term outlook.

Price Action: Marvel stock was trading 2.02% higher at $91.32 as of Monday’s last check.

