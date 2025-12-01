L&T Tech Taps Nvidia AI To Build 3D 'Digital Twins' For Lung Cancer Diagnostics

L&T Technology Services on Monday announced that it has developed a next-generation artificial intelligence-powered digital twin platform designed to improve respiratory diagnostics and lung navigation.

Leveraging its strengths in platform engineering, connected health, advanced imaging, and AI diagnostics—and running on Nvidia's accelerated computing technology—L&T Technology Services plans to deliver scalable, low-latency solutions that boost diagnostic accuracy and expand access for healthcare providers.

L&T Technology Services will debut the platform at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025.

Also Read: Nvidia And Fujitsu Team Up To Build AI Systems For The Future

The system integrates with CT imaging and uses deep learning to create a 3D digital twin of a patient's lungs

With support from Nvidia Medical Open Network for AI (MONAI) for medical image segmentation and Nvidia TensorRT for efficient AI inference, clinicians can visualize anatomy interactively, plan procedures, and navigate bronchoscopies with greater precision.

By converting scans into dynamic models that evolve with patient health, L&T Technology Services applies its medical imaging and navigation expertise to support improved treatment planning for lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and infectious diseases.

Nvidia is rapidly expanding its footprint in healthcare AI, moving far beyond its gaming and graphics processing unit roots.

Analyst Take

At JP Morgan's Healthcare Conference, analyst Harlan Sur said Nvidia is positioned to capitalize on soaring demand for automation and AI in hospitals.

The company is rolling out AI "digital health agents," including delivery robots and generative AI tools for clinical communication, to help address a projected shortage of up to 20 million healthcare workers.

Partnerships with firms like Intrivo and Abridge are already putting these technologies into real-world use.

Sur also pointed to Nvidia's datacenter platforms—Omniverse, Cosmos and DGX Cloud—which are accelerating AI adoption in medicine through flexible deployment options.

He expects Nvidia's healthcare business to generate about $1 billion in annual recurring revenue by fiscal 2026.

Nvidia continues to embed AI across drug discovery, robotic surgery and genomics through new collaborations with Iqvia and Illumina, a strategy Sur said strengthens its push to lead the healthcare AI market.

If his projections prove out, healthcare could become Nvidia's next billion-dollar frontier.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were down 1.76% at $173.88 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Below the Sky via Shutterstock