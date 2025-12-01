Elon Musk Reacts To Viral Tesla Motorcycle Video: 'We Can't Make...'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has shot down any potential buzz around the EV giant ever making a motorcycle.

‘Never Happening,' Says Elon Musk

Responding to an AI-generated video posted on the social media platform X on Sunday, Musk reiterated his stance on motorcycles. "Never happening, as we can't make motorcycles safe," Musk said in the response.

He then shared the reason behind his stance. "My near death experience was on a road bike," Musk shared. However, the CEO added that dirt bikes were safe if ridden carefully, as "you can't be smashed by a truck."

EV Motorcycles In The News, Harley Davidson's Q3 Earnings

Recently, legacy companies like Volkswagen are working on electric motorcycles, with the automaker recently revealing a Ducati motorcycle with QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) and conducting a successful demonstration of the company’s first solid-state lithium-metal battery, which was powering an electric motorcycle.

Honda also announced an all-electric motorcycle in September. Dubbed the Honda WN7, it will reportedly offer a range of 83 miles on a single charge and feature CCS2 charging support. Honda says its performance will rival "600cc ICE models in output and 1000cc ICE models in torque."

Elsewhere, Motorcycle giant Harley Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) reported positive financial results for the company's third quarter, reporting a revenue of $1.074 billion, which beat the market consensus of $1.005 billion.

Harley-Davidson also beat analyst expectations on EPS, reporting an earnings per share of $3.10, which far exceeded market estimates of EPS $1.46. However, the company reported an operating loss of $72–$77 million on its all-electric LiveWire subsidiary.

Tesla's New Battery Tech, Elon Musk Touts Tesla As World Leader

Meanwhile, Tesla recently filed a patent application, detailing a new battery technology which promises better safety, efficiency and less degradation by using a new battery chemistry which can facilitate battery stability for up to 85 degrees Celsius (185°F), and help retain almost 99% capacity even after 3,500 hours of use.

Elsewhere, Musk recently touted Tesla as the world leader in "real world AI," reiterating the EV giant's EV giant’s progress with its self-driving pursuits. Tesla has recently garnered praise for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, hailed for its improvements over previous iterations.

Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric, while offering satisfactory Quality and Growth, but poor Value. Tesla also has a favourable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA slipped 1.09% to $425.46 during Pre-Market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock