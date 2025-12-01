Elon Musk Responds After Anthropic AI Starts Citing Grokipedia, Reveals What He Wants In Return

Over the weekend, Anthropic's AI tool was seen as citing Grokipedia, a new AI-powered encyclopedia, prompting a response from Elon Musk explaining the reason behind this development.

Anthropic AI Cites Grokipedia Over Wikipedia

Australian data scientist and entrepreneur Jeremy Howard, co-founder of fast.ai, noticed the shift while using Anthropic's search API.

He took to X and questioned whether there was some agreement between Anthropic and xAI's Grok, noting that the "Anthropic API today for me started citing Grokipedia sources when using its search tool, even although Wikipedia results are higher in search engines for these queries."

Musk Highlights Grokipedia Being Open Source

Musk responded to Howard's observation, explaining that Grokipedia is entirely open source.

He said, "Grokipedia.com is open source and free to be used by anyone with no royalty or even acknowledgement required."

He added that the company simply encourages people to correct any errors to improve the platform's overall accuracy over time.

Musk's Grokipedia Reaches 1 Million Articles

Musk launched Grokipedia in October, earlier this month, setting it as a competitor to Wikipedia. The billionaire has previously criticized Wikipedia as being biased and encouraged people to stop contributing to the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation.

Grokipedia currently hosts more than 1.08 million articles, while Wikipedia has more than seven million articles in English.

