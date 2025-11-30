Weekend Round-Up: Airbus Chaos, BYD's Massive Recall, Tesla's Free FSD Rides, Rivian's Tax Credit Silver Lining And More

The past week was a whirlwind in the world of auto and tech. From emergency aircraft recalls to massive vehicle recalls in China, free self-driving rides in Europe, potential benefits from tax credit expiration, and political debates over vehicle safety mandates, there was no shortage of headlines.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Airbus SE Grounds 6,000 A320 Jets

Following a recent incident that revealed solar flares could corrupt essential flight-control system data, Airbus SE ordered immediate repairs to A320-family aircraft. This move affects a significant portion of the global fleet and threatens major disruptions across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. “These recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers. We apologise for the inconvenience," the jet-maker said.

Read the full article here.

BYD Recalls 88K Vehicles

Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. has recalled over 88,981 units of its Qin PLUS DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in China due to battery-related safety hazards. The recall affects units manufactured between January 7, 2021, to September 30, 2023.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Ross Gerber ‘Impressed’ With Tesla FSD Improvements, But Says It’s ‘Still Not Good Enough’ — Calls Waymo Robotaxi ‘Leader’

Tesla Offers Free FSD Rides

Tesla Inc. is offering free Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) rides to customers across multiple countries in Europe ahead of the planned deployment of the technology in the region next year. The company will offer free FSD till the end of the year.

Read the full article here.

Rivian Automotive Sees Silver Lining in Tax Credit Expiration

Rivian Automotive CEO RJ Scaringe sees a potential positive in the expiration of the $7,500 EV tax credit. While the credit expiration could pressure EV demand in the short term, Scaringe believes it could also lead to less competition.

Read the full article here.

California Governor Criticizes Vehicle Safety Mandate Challenges

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the Trump administration for reportedly challenging road safety mandates. The Senate’s Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), plans to challenge automotive safety measures.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock