Apple's Tim Cook Hints At Best Quarter Ever, Steve Jobs' Unique Employee Investment And More: This Week In Appleverse

It’s the start of a new week, and we’ve got some exciting news from the weekend. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been making headlines, from its CEO’s bold predictions to the late Steve Jobs‘ unique investment strategy. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Steve Jobs Once Explained How He Invests Employees Into The Company

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, had a unique way of investing employees in the company. He explained this at the International Design Conference in Aspen in June 1983. Jobs believed that for employees to act like owners, they have to be made owners. He used stock options to walk the audience through how they work and why he considered them essential to Apple’s culture.

Read the full article here.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Q1 Will Be ‘Best Ever’

Apple is on track for a record-breaking first quarter. The company’s strong performance in the fourth quarter, driven by the iPhone 17 launch, could be surpassed in Q1. Recent data suggests that Apple might regain its position as the top-selling smartphone maker, a title it last held in 2011.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Had A Habit Of Keeping An Empty Chair For The Most Important Person In The Room At Company Meetings: This Strategy Helped The Amazon Founder Build The E-Commerce Giant We Know Today – Benzi

Tim Cook Shares ‘A Critter Carol’ Holiday Ad Shot On iPhone 17 Pro

Apple released its annual holiday ad, “A Critter Carol,” featuring handcrafted woodland puppets and the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the video, describing it as “Holiday cheer, a little bit of magic, and a whole lot of heart, captured on iPhone 17 Pro by a few handmade puppet friends!” Read the full article here.

Apple To Lead Smartphone Market For First Time In 14 Years

The iPhone 17 has not only driven up Apple stock prices but also put the company back on top of the smartphone market. The strong sales of the new iPhone 17 have exceeded analysts’ Q4 revenue and earnings per share estimates, positioning Apple to reclaim its title as the world’s largest smartphone maker.

Read the full article here.

Apple Confirms Ads, Maps Meet DMA Thresholds

Apple Inc. has informed the European Commission that Apple Ads and Apple Maps meet Digital Markets Act thresholds. This means that the two services qualify as core platform services under the DMA. Regulators now have 45 working days to decide whether either service will receive the gatekeeper label, triggering strict pro-competition obligations and a six-month compliance window.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: jamesteohart via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.