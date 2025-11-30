Weekend Round-Up: TSMC Trade Secrets Lawsuit, Google Deepmind Scientist's Market Slam, Baidu Layoffs, Amazon's Court Victory And More

There was a whirlwind of tech news this week, with stories ranging from allegations of trade secret leaks at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to layoffs at Baidu Inc. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

TSMC Ex-VP’s Home Raided Over Alleged Intel Trade Secret Leak

Taiwan prosecutors raided the homes of former TSMC vice president Wei-Jen Lo, following accusations from the chipmaker that he leaked confidential information to Intel Corp. Lo, who joined Intel in October, is now under investigation, with prosecutors seizing computers and other storage devices as potential evidence.

DeepMind Scientist Criticizes Market Following Nvidia, AMD Stock Tumble

A Google DeepMind researcher criticized the market’s understanding of AI hardware demand after a significant drop in Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stocks. The stocks fell following reports that Meta Platforms Inc. might use Google’s AI chips for its data centers.

Baidu Begins Layoffs After Disappointing Q3 Report

Chinese tech firm Baidu started layoffs that will affect multiple business units and are expected to continue until the end of the year. The exact number of jobs being cut is unknown, but some teams could see reductions as high as 40%, according to Reuters.

Amazon Wins Court Battle Blocking New York’s Labor Law Enforcement

Amazon.com Inc. scored a legal victory when a federal judge blocked New York from enforcing a new labor law that would allow the state to intervene in private-sector union disputes. The injunction pauses enforcement of the statute while Amazon’s broader challenge progresses.

Senators Call For Investigation Into Meta’s Profits From Facebook Scams

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley have demanded an investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc. over allegations that the company profits from fraudulent advertisements on its platforms. The senators cited reports suggesting Meta could be earning as much as $16 billion annually from such ads.

