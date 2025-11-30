Tesla Is Hiring AI, Chip Engineers As Custom Chip Production Expands

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is hiring silicon module process engineers across all chip manufacturing disciplines in Austin and Palo Alto, according to a post on X by Tesla Yoda.

The roles cover processes related to lithography, etching, deposition, epitaxy, metals, implants, polishing, metrology, and inspection.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that candidates with exceptional skills in AI and semiconductor engineering should email at AI_Chips@Tesla.com.

Custom AI Chip Production

According to Tesla Yoda’s analysis of the job postings, the hiring reflects Tesla’s shift toward independent, high-volume production of custom chips for artificial intelligence applications.

Stock Performance

Tesla has increased by 25.53% in the last six months and 13.42% so far this year.

With a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, TSLA is trading in a 52-week range of $214.25 to $488.54.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSLA is experiencing short-term consolidation along with medium and long-term upward movement. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

