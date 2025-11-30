Mark Cuban Warns AI Race Could Mirror Search-Engine Boom — With Only One Winner

Mark Cuban has drawn parallels between the current AI competition and the 1990s search-engine boom, suggesting it may conclude with a single dominant player.

According to a Business Insider report, Cuban shared these insights on the “Pioneers of AI” podcast.

Ultimate Foundational Model

Cuban noted that multiple companies are striving to create the ultimate foundational AI model, akin to the early days of search engines. He compared the current AI race to the past, where Google emerged as the leader, leaving others like Bing and DuckDuckGo with minimal market share.

Bubble Due To Overspending

He expressed concerns about the economic implications of this winner-takes-all scenario, highlighting that major AI players such as Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , and OpenAI are heavily investing resources. Cuban warned of a potential bubble forming due to overspending, a sentiment echoed by tech leaders like Sam Altman, Bill Gates, and Ray Dalio.

See Also: Top Economist Peter Schiff Predicts ‘Mirror Image’ Crash As Silver Surges 16.5% In November While Bitcoin Tanks 17.5%

Cuban also raised concerns about the infrastructure supporting AI, particularly the costly data centres being developed.

He suggested that future technological advancements could render current investments obsolete, emphasizing the need for smarter, not just bigger, AI models.

Importance Of AI For Future Leaders

Cuban’s insights into the AI landscape are not new. He has previously emphasized the importance of AI skills for future leaders, stating that students who embrace AI will be better equipped to lead in the workforce.

This perspective aligns with his advice for job seekers to target smaller companies for AI roles, where such skills are increasingly valuable due to the lack of extensive IT departments in these firms.

AI Could Create World's First Trillionaire

Moreover, Cuban has predicted that AI could create the world’s first trillionaire, potentially emerging from unexpected sources. This highlights the transformative potential of AI in reshaping industries and creating unprecedented wealth.

His views underscore the critical role AI plays in modern business, where leveraging AI for faster and smarter decision-making is becoming essential. As more businesses adopt AI, those not utilizing it risk falling behind in a rapidly evolving market.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock