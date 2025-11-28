Gautam Adani‘s Adani Group plans to invest up to $5 billion in Alphabet Inc‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) upcoming AI infrastructure hub in southern India.

Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh told Bloomberg that the firm was working on the final investment terms.

The Google is ramping up its India expansion. The plan is to invest $15 billion and build its largest artificial intelligence data center outside the U.S. in Visakhapatnam. The hub will launch with 1 gigawatt of power capacity.

Also Read: Google Looks To Germany For AI, Data Center Expansion As Alphabet Commits $6.4 Billion

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the initiative reinforces a shared U.S.–India commitment to responsible AI development.

The project also includes partnerships with Gautam Adani's AdaniConneX and Bharti Airtel to develop supporting infrastructure. Adani called it a "monumental day for India," highlighting the campus' AI-specific compute design.

Google emphasized the investment's economic benefits for both nations.

President Donald Trump recently noted that the U.S. was nearing the finalization of a new trade deal with India. He claimed the agreement will boost U.S. energy exports, strengthen defense cooperation, and drive investment, even as India reportedly scales back Russian oil purchases amid U.S. sanctions pressure.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries agreed to halt Russian crude imports for its Jamnagar export refinery starting December 1 — a move widely seen as easing U.S.–India tensions as Washington's sanctions on Russian oil take effect. Despite a 10-year supply deal signed last year, Reliance is shifting exports to non-Russian sources, helping reduce a key friction point in ongoing U.S.–India trade negotiations.

Reliance's Digital Connexion recently committed $11 billion to data centers in Visakhapatnam, while Tata Consultancy Services secured $1 billion from TPG to accelerate its expansion.

CBRE Group Inc estimates investments in India's data center market will surpass $100 billion by 2027.

Price Action: GOOGL stock was trading lower by 0.65% to $317.91 at last check on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock