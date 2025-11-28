Nebius Dropped 30% From Highs — But Its Growth Story Didn't

Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) may have closed up 6.54% on Wednesday at $94.69, yet the stock still trades roughly 30% below its 52-week high of $141.10. For most companies, that kind of drawdown is a distress signal. For Amsterdam-based Nebius, it's starting to look like the market may be mispricing one of the fastest-scaling AI platforms on the exchange. Because while the chart has cooled, the underlying engine hasn't.

Growth That Refuses To Slow Down

Nebius' third-quarter numbers delivered one of the steepest acceleration curves in AI infrastructure this year. Revenue jumped 355% year over year to $146.1 million, while gross profit climbed 364.9% to $103.2 million, landing a 70.6% gross margin — economics far more common in mature hyperscale cloud players than in emerging names still building capacity.

Losses remain heavy, with a $130.2 million operating loss driven by SG&A and R&D investment that together consumed roughly two-thirds of revenue, but that reflects a strategic choice rather than failing economics. In AI infrastructure, the playbook is simple: scale first, optimize later.

The Catalyst Most Investors Haven't Priced In

The overlooked story is Avride, Nebius' autonomous-driving platform that already has a partnership with Uber and is preparing for commercial deployment.

If Avride executes, Nebius stops being just an AI-compute provider and steps into the world of applied AI — the layer where value creation tends to compound, margins expand and market narratives rerate quickly. That optionality is barely reflected in how Wall Street currently values the business.

Why the Gap Matters

NBIS is still up more than 210% year-to-date and 330% over the past twelve months, even after a month-long 22% pullback. The current setup looks more like consolidation than collapse, and more like hesitation than rejection.

The chart says slowdown. The fundamentals say acceleration. And if Avride proves real, 30% off the highs may look like a gift wrapped in volatility.

