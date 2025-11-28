Tesla's New Battery Patent Could Be A Key Breakthrough In Improving Efficiency Even At High Temperatures— Will This Help Expand Robotaxis?

A new patent filed by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) could provide a key breakthrough in improving battery performance and efficiency, especially in high temperatures.

Improved Efficiency Of Battery Storage Devices

In a patent filing with the USPTO published on Thursday, the company details a new ‘dicarbonate' solvent (Dimethyl 2,5-dioxahexanedioate or DMOHC) and a new Lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide (LiFSI) salt, that can help a Lithium Ion battery perform better under high voltage and high temperature conditions.

The patent details its findings, which suggest that the new solvents help Li-ion batteries maintain stability for up to 85 degrees Celsius (185°F), and help them retain almost 99% capacity even after 3,500 hours of use.

The patent also details improved safety by minimizing gas buildup, which can become a fire hazard if the battery containers swell up and rupture, something which can happen with Li-ion batteries.

Improved safety, ability to work at higher temperatures, and sustained capacity even after prolonged hours without degradation could help the company also expand its Robotaxi, which is slated to expand into 8-10 new markets in the U.S. It’s worth noting that Tesla’s current Robotaxi network runs from 6:00 AM to 2:00 AM, according to the company’s website.

The new technology, paired with Full Self-Driving improvements, could help the service run continuously, even in areas that experience hotter weather that can cause expedited battery degradation.

Tesla's Samsung Battery Deal

The news comes as the EV giant recently penned a $2 billion deal with South Korea’s Samsung SDI, which will see the company pay Samsung SDI the amount over the next three years to supply energy storage system (ESS) batteries to Tesla.

Tesla had earlier signed a deal worth $4.3 billion with South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Storage Solutions to supply LFP batteries for the automaker's energy storage systems.

The EV company, during its third-quarter earnings call last month, shared that it had recorded a 44% surge in its Energy storage business revenue in the quarter, accounting for $3.4 billion in revenue, over 12% of the automaker’s total revenue in the quarter.

Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric, while offering satisfactory Quality and Growth, but poor Value. Tesla also has a favourable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA surged 1.71% to $426.58 at market close, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock