Apple Confirms Ads, Maps Meet DMA Thresholds—EU To Decide On Gatekeeper Label

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has notified the European Commission that Apple Ads and Apple Maps meet Digital Markets Act thresholds.

EU Starts Review Of Apple Ads, Maps Under DMA

In a statement on Friday, the Commission said Apple confirmed that the two services qualify as core platform services under the DMA, reported Reuters.

Regulators now have 45 working days to decide whether either service will receive the gatekeeper label, which triggers strict pro-competition obligations, a six-month compliance window.

Follows €700 Million Fines, High-Stakes Settlement Talks

The development comes after, in October, it was reported that Apple and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are in the final stages of negotiations to settle their antitrust cases with Brussels.

The companies were hit with a combined €700 million fine in April for violating the DMA.

European regulators reportedly pushed Meta to make its platform choices clearer for users, while Apple was discussing new App Store contract terms for developers after previously calling a separate €500 million fine "unprecedented."

Geopolitical Tensions Add Pressure

The crackdown has strained U.S.–EU relations, with President Donald Trump accusing Brussels of unfairly targeting American firms.

In August this year, he said that if the EU doesn't drop what he called "discriminatory" actions, he will impose major new tariffs on European exports, adding that American tech firms will no longer serve as the world's "piggy bank" or "doormat."

