Trump Says Economy 'Roaring Back,' Thanks God For 'Abundant Blessings' — Elon Musk Says Thanksgiving Food Is 'Amazing' As Holiday Messages Pour In

From presidential proclamations to playful AI image and tech-themed posts, the U.S. political and business heavyweights marked Thanksgiving in strikingly different ways.

Trump Issues Triumphant Thanksgiving Proclamation

President Donald Trump spent the holiday at Mar-a-Lago after hosting the annual turkey pardoning at the White House, where Waddle and Gobble received what he called a "full and unconditional pardon."

In his Thanksgiving Day 2025 proclamation, Trump struck an optimistic tone, saying God had "bestowed abundant blessings" and arguing the U.S. economy was "roaring back."

RFK Jr. Recycles Old Image With AI And Thanksgiving Feast

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared an AI-generated image of himself, Trump, Donald Trump Jr., House Speaker Mike Johnson and Elon Musk sharing a Thanksgiving spread aboard Air Force One with the caption: "Happy Thanksgiving!"

The image spoofed a real 2024 photo of the group eating McDonald's on a private jet.

Lawmakers Share Messages of Gratitude and Unity

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) took to X and wished a "Happy Thanksgiving." She also thanked constituents for allowing her to serve Massachusetts, saying she was "grateful to fight by your side."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) also wished everyone and urged followers to remember that "when we stand together with hope and love," a more just future is possible.

Former President Barack Obama used the moment to encourage Americans to give back to their communities, wishing families a "wonderful Thanksgiving."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth honored U.S. service members, thanking them for their courage and sacrifice.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted American values rooted in "freedom, family and country."

Tech Titans Keep It Light — And Very On-Brand

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai shared a Google Trends–based Thanksgiving placemat designed to spark dinner conversations.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook offered a simple greeting from the "Apple family."

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , SpaceX and xAI CEO Musk celebrated the holiday with flag emojis and a nod to how "amazing" Thanksgiving food is.

Wall Street Analyst Joins In

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives posted an enthusiastic holiday message filled with emojis, encouraging followers to enjoy time with family and friends.

