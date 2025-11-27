Andrew Ng Reveals He Brainstorms Ideas While Driving, Using Voice Prompts To Collaborate With AI Chatbots: 'I Talk To AI Quite A Lot'

Tech pioneer Andrew Ng says some of his most productive brainstorming happens behind the wheel as he talks through ideas with AI in real time.

AI Voice Chats Become Ng's On-The-Road Workflow

At the Masters of Scale Summit 2025, Ng said he regularly uses AI voice mode during his commute, treating models as collaborators rather than passive assistants, reported Business Insider.



"When I'm driving, I talk to AI quite a lot," he said, adding that even his friends don't realize the extent of his AI-assisted thinking. Ng cycles between multiple chatbots to take advantage of their strengths.

For coding tasks, he relies on Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex, while other models help him explore broader ideas.

"AI is very smart, but getting context in is difficult," he said. "A lot of it is not, ‘Let me say some stuff, then give me ideas.'"

Ng Says Extended Conversation Beats One-Off Prompts

He said the best results come from long, iterative exchanges where he guides the model and responds to its suggestions.



Once he arrives at his destination, he asks the AI to summarize their discussion and send it to his team.

Ng added that there are times when a quick, minimal prompt works just as well.

"It's sometimes faster to be lazy and dash off a quick, imprecise prompt and see what happens," he said earlier this year.

He added, "Most LLMs are smart enough to figure out that you want them to help."

AI Leaders Split On Scaling, Market Growth And Superintelligence Risks

AI leaders offered sharply different perspectives on the future of the industry.

On Tuesday, OpenAI and Safe Superintelligence co-founder Ilya Sutskever said AI had shifted back to research-focused progress after the limits of model scaling became clear, arguing that bigger systems alone no longer delivered transformative gains.

Analyst Dan Ives struck an optimistic tone, saying the AI market was still early in its growth cycle.

He pointed to strong momentum at Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) , and Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) as evidence that AI remained a powerful tailwind for major tech companies.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Mustafa Suleyman warned against pursuing autonomous superintelligence, calling it risky and misaligned with human values.

He advocated instead for "humanist superintelligence," designed to amplify, not replace, human judgment.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock