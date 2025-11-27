Trump Pressures Taiwan To Train US Workers As TSMC Struggles In Arizona: Report

The Donald Trump administration is reportedly pushing Taiwan to ramp up U.S. investments and train American workers in chipmaking as part of a broader trade deal.

US Reportedly Seeks Taiwanese Expertise To Bolster Chip Workforce

The Trump administration is negotiating a deal that would require Taiwan, including chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., (NYSE:TSM) to invest more in U.S. manufacturing and help train American workers in advanced semiconductor production, reported Reuters, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Taiwanese firms would send capital and experienced staff to expand their U.S. operations.

Until the president announces something, everything else is speculation, White House spokesman Kush Desai told the publication.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

See Also: Jensen Huang Once Said TSMC Learned To ‘Dance With 400 Partners’ While Intel Has ‘Always’ Danced Alone: Did The Nvidia CEO Hit The Nail On Its Head?

Taiwan Pushes For Tariff Relief As Talks Advance

Taiwan's exports currently face a 20% U.S. tariff and Taipei is seeking reductions similar to deals recently struck with Japan and South Korea.

While Taiwan's total investment commitment would be smaller, officials say it would include support for U.S. science park development modeled after Taiwan's semiconductor clusters, the report said.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Wednesday, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said both sides are now trading documents to lock in specific terms.

"It is very difficult for other countries to do this kind of work, because only we have this concept, practice, and track record of service parks, which allows us to undertake this kind of initiative in the United States," he stated.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

TSMC October Revenue Surges 16.9% Year-over-Year

Earlier this month, TSMC reported strong October results, highlighting sustained demand for advanced chips.

The company posted consolidated net revenue of about 367.47 billion New Taiwan dollars for October 2025, a 16.9% increase from a year earlier and up 11.0% from the previous quarter.

Revenue from January through October totaled 3.13 trillion New Taiwan dollars, representing a 33.8% jump compared with the same period last year.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSMC still maintains solid medium and long-term price momentum, even as its short-term trend has slipped into negative territory. Click here to see how it stacks up against its industry peers.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: IAB Studio on Shutterstock.com