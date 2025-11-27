Jensen Huang Just Teased A Big 2025 Reveal For Friday — Just Months After Analysts Called Nvidia Robotics The 'De Facto' Standard

On Wednesday, Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang sparked new excitement around the company's robotics ambitions after teasing a major reveal set for Friday.

Huang's Festive Video Sparks Speculation

Nvidia Robotics posted a playful holiday-themed video on social media showing Huang speaking to his dogs — Kuma, Gus and Momo — about what they might be getting for the season.

The clip ended with a tease of a "reveal of the season" coming Nov. 28, 2025, prompting immediate speculation that the company is preparing a significant robotics-related announcement.

Analysts Say Nvidia Robotics Is Becoming ‘De Facto Standard'

While Huang offered no details, the timing and tone suggest the reveal may be tied to Nvidia's accelerating push into humanoid robots, factory automation and autonomous systems.

In August, Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management said Nvidia's robotics platform is emerging as the "de facto standard" for the industry.

Munster noted that Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) use of Nvidia technology for its Optimus robot and its Full Self-Driving compute systems signals a broader shift.

Although robotics accounts for less than 1% of Nvidia's revenue today, Munster said he expects the segment to become a major growth driver over the next five years.

Jetson AGX Thor Expands Nvidia's Robotics Footprint

The excitement comes just months after Nvidia launched its Jetson AGX Thor chip module, a high-performance "robot brain" built on the company's Blackwell architecture.

The chip is 7.5 times faster than the previous generation and includes 128GB of memory to support complex AI models.

Developer kits are priced at $3,499, with production-ready Thor T5000 units selling for $2,999 in bulk. Companies including Tesla, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , Boston Dynamics and Agility Robotics have already adopted the platform.

A Growing Business Behind The Tease

Nvidia earlier this month reported $57 billion in third-quarter revenue, up 62% from a year earlier. Nvidia's automotive segment generated $592 million in revenue, rising 32% year over year and 1% from the previous quarter.

