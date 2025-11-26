MrBeast Admits His Recent Content 'Hasn't Been As Good' But Vows To Drop The 'Greatest Content' Of His Life In 2026

On Wednesday, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, told his 452 million YouTube subscribers and millions of followers on X that he hasn't been satisfied with some of his newer uploads.

MrBeast Apologizes For Not Good Enough Videos

In a post on social, he said his newer videos "haven't been as good" as he hoped and apologized, adding that he plans to shift into "ultra grind mode" in 2026 to deliver the best content of his career.

"After some reflection, I just want to say I think some of our newer YouTube videos haven't been as good as I wanted. I apologize," he wrote, adding, "Ya boy is going to go into ultra grind mode and make the greatest content of my life in 2026. Promise."

When a user responded that he was being too hard on himself, Donaldson thanked them but doubled down, saying he intends to take his work "to a whole new level."

Massive Subscriber Lead And Expanding Brand Empire

MrBeast remains the platform's most-subscribed creator, far ahead of Indian entertainment giant T-Series, which has more than 307 million subscribers.

Earlier this month, he opened "Beast Land," an $85 million temporary theme park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, designed to mimic the high-stakes challenges seen in his viral videos.

Posting about the launch, he said he deliberately avoided typical theme park design and instead created games he would "love to play."

Donaldson has also been moving into financial services. In October, he filed a trademark application for "MrBeast Financial," a proposed cryptocurrency exchange and payments platform.

In May, Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video renewed MrBeast's "Beast Games" — the $10 million prize competition series — for two additional seasons.

The debut season of "Beast Games" broke numerous milestones — including 44 Guinness World Records — and handed a $10 million grand prize to one winner out of 1,000 contestants, yet the series still resulted in a financial loss for MrBeast.

Cash-Flow Crunch Despite Billion-Dollar Valuation

Despite an estimated $2.6 billion net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth and a business empire valued at around $5 billion, MrBeast, in June 2025, said he had to borrow money from his mother to fund his upcoming wedding.

He wrote that he reinvests nearly all revenue back into his projects, leaving him with "almost no money" on hand.

