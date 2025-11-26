Jensen Huang Says 'Insane' That Some Nvidia Managers Are Telling Employees To Limit AI Usage: Report

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has reportedly urged his employees to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) for every possible task, assuring them that their jobs are secure.

Huang Slams Calls to Limit AI Use

When asked about managers advising staff to use AI less, Huang expressed strong disapproval, as reported by Business Insider on Wednesday, citing the executive’s statements at an all-hands meeting last week.

The CEO said it was “insane” that some Nvidia managers were telling employees to "use less AI.”

Huang said he wants "every task that is possible" to be automated with artificial intelligence. He further encouraged the use of Nvidia’s software engineers and emphasized that if AI doesn’t work for a particular task, employees should “use it until it does.” He also urged them to contribute to making it better.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Nvidia Steadily Adds Employees Despite AI Push

Huang’s stance on AI aligns with his previous statements. In a podcast interview earlier this year, he warned that those who do not embrace AI will be left behind in the job market, as AI will not only create jobs but also revolutionize the way people work.

Even “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary believes that AI is creating better jobs. O'Leary said that more than 50 of his companies use AI to cut costs and increase productivity, noting that one of his insurance businesses can now issue policies in nine seconds. He added that AI removes repetitive work and allows people to move into higher-paying roles.

Despite concerns about job displacement, Huang’s recent statement provides reassurance to Nvidia employees, indicating that the company is committed to integrating AI into its operations without jeopardizing job security. Nvidia substantially grew its workforce, rising from 29,600 employees at the end of fiscal 2024 to 36,000 by the close of fiscal 2025.

Recently, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry has targeted Nvidia with doubts about the AI surge. Nvidia responded to his criticism in a memo sent to Wall Street analysts.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings place Nvidia in the 93rd percentile for quality and the 99th percentile for growth, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Check the detailed report here.

Price Action: Nvidia stock climbed 28.57% on a year-to-date basis, per Benzinga Pro. On Tuesday, it fell 2.59% to close at 177.82.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

