SpaceX Now Offers Starlink Hardware On Amazon.com

Commercial space exploration company SpaceX is now offering the hardware of its satellite internet service provider Starlink on Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) e-commerce platform.

SpaceX Selling Starlink Kits On Amazon

Influencer Sawyer Merritt shared the news on the social media platform X, showcasing various Starlink products available on the platform. The products on offer include Starlink's Mini Router, a Standard Wall Mount Kit, a replacement cable, 3rd generation WiFi Routers, a Pipe adapter, as well as a Pivot Mount kit.

Amazon Rebrands Project Kuiper To LEO

The news comes following Amazon's rebranding of its Starlink rival Project Kuiper to Amazon LEO. The company is also launching a preview program to test the hardware, software, and network services ahead of next year's wider rollout. The service currently operates 150 low Earth orbit satellites.

The company also revealed the Amazon Leo Ultra terminal, which is a phased array antenna delivering up to 1 Gbps download and 400 Mbps speeds. The speeds make it the fastest antenna of its kind.

Starlink's Kyivstar Deal, Elon Musk's AI Satellites

Starlink recently announced a deal with Ukrainian Telecom giant Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:KYIV) to offer direct-to-cell technology to the company's customers. The companies said that the technology had been under testing for over a year before the announcement.

Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently touted the idea of orbital AI datacenters, which, according to the billionaire, would be much better on costs when compared to datacenters on Earth. "Cost effectiveness of AI in space will be overwhelmingly better than AI on the ground," Musk said.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock