As Tesla Falters In China, This Local Rival Is Roaring Ahead: Big Spike In Growth Scores

Automaker Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) momentum in China has stalled in recent weeks, with the company seeing a 9.9% year-over-year decline in the world’s second-largest economy in October.

At the same time, homegrown rival Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is turning up the heat, with a string of new announcements and milestones. The company posted a strong third-quarter performance, which has since led to a surge in its Growth score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Tesla Rival Sees Spike In Growth Score

The Growth score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is calculated based on a company’s historical pace of revenue and earnings growth, with importance given to both long-term and immediate trends.

A spike in a stock’s growth score is often indicative of a recent earnings release with strong performance, leading to significantly better long-term growth metrics for the stock.

1. Xpeng Inc.

Guangzhou-based Xpeng has seen its Growth score surge from 33.52 to 52.41 within the span of a week, primarily due to the company’s third-quarter earnings release last week.

Xpeng reported $2.86 billion in revenue, up 101.8% year-over-year, and just shy of $2.87 billion consensus estimates, along with a loss of $0.02 per share, compared to analyst consensus at $0.06. Quarterly vehicle deliveries surged 149.3% compared to the prior year, hitting 116,007.

The company’s also made a string of other announcements in recent weeks that are adding to the stock’s momentum. This includes its plans to launch three robotaxi models in 2026, and a humanoid robot named IRON, which are both shots directly aimed at Tesla.

The stock scores high on Momentum and Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

