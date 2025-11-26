Autodesk Direct Sales Skyrocket 85% In Q3 Fiscal 2026: 'Things Were As We Expected They Would Be,' Says CFO

On Tuesday, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, highlighting an 85% surge in direct sales driven by stronger-than-expected performance in its online store and continued adoption of its new transaction model.

Direct Revenue Growth Matches Internal Expectations

When asked if the revenue was in line with what the company expected, CFO Janesh Moorjani said, "I’d say in Q3, things were as we expected they would be."

Moorjani continued saying that the jump in direct revenue was anticipated, noting that the company expected the mix to rise as its new transaction model continued to scale — a trend that unfolded largely as planned.

In addition, he noted that the shift toward direct sales affects Autodesk's reported financial figures, which is why the company also shares underlying metrics to give a clearer picture of performance.

He said that the online store has shown sustained strength, driven partly by customers moving away from resellers but also by solid demand in several international markets where the new transaction model has yet to launch.

According to him, the momentum appears "broader-based" than a simple channel shift.

Autodesk Tops Q3 Revenue, Earnings Estimates

Autodesk reported third-quarter revenue of $1.85 billion, an 18% increase from a year earlier and above the $1.81 billion analysts expected.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Price Action: Autodesk closed at $294.43 on Tuesday, up 1.58% and climbed another 6.14% to $312.50 in after-hours trading.

