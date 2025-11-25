Eddie Wu Doesn't See An AI Bubble For The Next 3 Years: Alibaba CEO Doesn't 'See Much Of An Issue'

On Tuesday, Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) CEO Eddie Wu pushed back on the AI bubble fears during the company's second-quarter earnings call.

Surging Demand And Global GPU Shortages Underscore No-Bubble Outlook

During the call, Wu addressed the AI bubble concerns, saying that both supply and demand suggest otherwise.

On the demand side, he said, "We're not yet seeing any issues in terms of Scaling Law. Nobody's hit the wall yet, so to speak, in the industry."

On the supply side, he stated that supply has been "unable to keep up with demand" globally. In fact, he said that the supply side will be a significant bottleneck.

"Looking ahead to the next, say, three years, we do not really see much of an issue in terms of a so-called AI bubble," he stated.

Alibaba Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates

Alibaba reported quarterly revenue of $34.81 billion, a 5% increase from a year earlier and ahead of the $34.43 billion analysts had expected.

The company stated that, excluding revenue from its divested Sun Art and Intime units, its top line would have risen 15% year over year.

It posted adjusted earnings of 61 cents per American depositary share, exceeding the 49-cent consensus estimate.

Price Action: Following the earnings release, Alibaba's Hong Kong–listed shares were down 1.52% on Wednesday at the time of writing. In U.S. trading, its NYSE-listed shares rose 0.41% in after-hours activity, according to Benzinga Pro.

