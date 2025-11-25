Oracle And Nvidia Team Up To Power Abu Dhabi's Push For 'Sovereign AI'

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) is supercharging its Abu Dhabi cloud region with the Middle East's first Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) -powered Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster.

Oracle is expanding the Oracle Cloud Abu Dhabi Region by deploying the Middle East's first OCI Supercluster powered by Nvidia Blackwell graphics processing units.

The new Supercluster will feature more than 4,000 Blackwell GPUs and deliver high-performance compute for AI training, inference, and R&D, directly supporting sovereign AI initiatives across the region.

With this expansion, Oracle will help organizations across key sectors, including smart government, energy, financial services, healthcare, logistics, aviation, and telecom. The move will accelerate AI adoption while complying with data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

The deployment also advances Abu Dhabi's goal of becoming the world's first fully AI-native government by 2027 and strengthens the UAE's position as a regional hub for AI innovation.

Marc Domenech, Nvidia's senior regional director for Enterprise META, noted that integrating Nvidia's accelerated computing with OCI's secure distributed cloud provides the "AI Factory" infrastructure nations need to innovate locally while retaining complete data control.

Oracle's distributed cloud services continue to give customers full control over data residency, latency, and sovereignty, while offering the same 200+ AI and cloud services and pricing available in its public cloud.

These initiatives coincided with the U.S. approval of shipments of advanced AI chips to Saudi Arabia.

Nvidia continues to ride strong AI demand, strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia through an expanded partnership with Saudi Arabia’s HUMAIN.

HUMAIN plans to deploy up to 600,000 Nvidia AI systems over the next three years, including GB300 platforms, to scale its sovereign AI capabilities.

HUMAIN is building Nvidia-powered data centers in Saudi Arabia and expanding into the U.S. using Nvidia Nemotron and Omniverse technologies to support Arabic-language AI development and physical AI initiatives. The company also partnered with Global AI to develop U.S. compute infrastructure connected by Nvidia Quantum-X800 InfiniBand.

Alongside xAI, HUMAIN has begun constructing a network of large-scale data centers in Saudi Arabia, starting with a flagship 500 MW site hosting about 18,000 GB300 GPUs to power future Grok model training.

HUMAIN also deepened its collaboration with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services to deploy and manage up to 150,000 AI accelerators in a dedicated AI Zone in Riyadh, positioning AWS as its preferred AI partner.

Price Action: ORCL stock is down 6.79% at $186.89 at last check on Tuesday.

