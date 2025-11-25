White House Unveils Apollo-Like 'Genesis Mission' As Trump Orders Massive AI Overhaul To Boost Innovation

President Donald Trump on Monday launched a sweeping national effort to rebuild America's scientific edge, unveiling a new AI-driven initiative the White House is comparing to the Apollo program.

Trump Establishes ‘Genesis Mission' To Supercharge Research

Trump signed an executive order creating the "Genesis Mission," a government-wide push to unify federal scientific resources and embed artificial intelligence into U.S. research infrastructure, reported The Hill.

The initiative aims to merge federal datasets, high-performance computing and advanced AI tools into a single platform designed to speed discoveries across medicine, defense and energy.

"Since the 1990s, America's scientific edge has faced growing challenges," Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, told reporters.

"Genesis Mission aims to overcome these challenges by unifying agency scientific efforts and integrating AI as a scientific tool to revolutionize the way science and research are conducted."

Energy Department To Lead AI Platform Buildout

The order directs Energy Secretary Chris Wright to build and operate the American Science and Security Platform, described as a "closed-loop AI experimentation system" drawing on the capabilities of the National Laboratories.

The platform is expected to include AI modeling frameworks, computational tools and secure access to federal datasets.

Wright will also identify top national science challenges and evaluate government computing capacity, including partnerships with Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) .

White House Pauses Plan To Limit State AI Powers

This move follows last week's report that Trump was weighing an executive order that would significantly curb states' authority over AI. However, Reuters subsequently reported that the White House hit pause on the draft.

