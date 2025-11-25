Pony AI Q3 Preview: LiDAR Trouble, Fleet Expansion And More—Key Factors That You Must Know

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) is all set to post its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know about the Chinese Robotaxi company's key factors.

Pony AI's China Expansion

The company recently announced the expansion of its Robotaxi fleet in China's Guangzhou with Sunlight Mobility. The fleet will be deployed in the city before the end of the year. Pony AI also recently announced a driverless permit in China's Shenzhen.

Singaporean Wealth Fund's Investment

Singapore's Temasek Holdings, which is among the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, bought over 14,500 shares of the company, according to an SEC filing on November 14. The company also bought over 1.34 million shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) . The investment totals approximately $13.7 million.

Pony AI’s Past Performance.

It's worth noting that Pony AI posted an EPS loss of $0.13 per share during Q2 2025, a considerable improvement over the $0.91 loss per share it posted last year during the same period. Pony AI reported an almost 76% surge in its second-quarter revenue to $21.46 million, with $1.5 million in revenue from Robotaxis, marking a 158% YoY jump.

Is Luminar's Dip A Sign Of Trouble For Pony?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) recently hit a new all-time low on the stock exchange after Swedish automaker Volvo announced it will no longer offer LiDAR sensors made by Luminar on its ES90 and EX90 line of vehicles in 2026. The automaker said it was ending the partnership due to Luminar not being able to fulfill contractual obligations.

Interestingly, Pony selected Luminar-made LiDAR sensors for its Robotaxis with a deal signed in 2021 and another deal in 2023. However, with the company's stock dipping further and the threat of Bankruptcy looming, supply chain issues for its LiDAR requirements could prove to be a headwind for Pony AI. Notably, Pony AI also has a deal in place with LiDAR maker Hesai Technology (NASDAQ:HSAI) .

Price Action: PONY surged 12.51% to $12.59 at Market Close, while also surging 3.26% further to $13.00, during the after-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com