Amazon Orders Staff To Ditch Rival AI Coding Tools As It Pushes Kiro To Close Gap With OpenAI, Google

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has told employees to stop relying on outside AI coding tools and instead use its in-house system, Kiro.

Internal Memo Pushes Engineers Toward Kiro

An internal memo shows Amazon urging its engineering teams to avoid adding new third-party AI development tools, reported Reuters on Monday.

While existing tools won't be immediately removed, the company made clear it is not planning to support new external options going forward.

The memo, signed by senior AWS and e-commerce executives Peter DeSantis and Dave Treadwell, frames the move as essential to refining Kiro.

Employees were told their feedback is critical to "aggressively improve" the tool.

The e-commerce giant confirmed the memo to the publication.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Despite Big Investments, Amazon Limits Rival Tools

The guidance discourages use of popular products such as OpenAI's Codex, Anthropic's Claude Code and Cursor — even though Amazon has poured billions into Anthropic and expanded a multiyear cloud deal with OpenAI.

This comes as Amazon has been working to shake off perceptions that it's falling behind rivals such as OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google in the race to develop advanced AI tools.

In October, Amazon reported third-quarter net sales of $180.2 billion, a 13% increase from a year earlier and above the $177.8 billion analysts predicted.

