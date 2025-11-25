GM's AI Chief Barak Turovsky Exits After Just 8 Months — Says 'Physical AI' Is As Exciting As LLMs

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) AI Chief Barak Turovsky has stepped down just eight months after joining the automaker.

Physical AI Is Just As Exciting

Turovsky, in a post on the social media platform LinkedIn on Monday, announced that he was leaving his role with GM and added that physical AI was "just as exciting as LLMs."

Source: Barak Turovsky via LinkedIn

Turovsky didn't announce his next role, but said that he would be "taking a sabbatical" to work on some "exciting new ideas." GM had hired Turovsky in a role they created for him in March. According to Turovsky's LinkedIn, he was previously with Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google.

GM's EV Pullback

The news comes as GM announced a pullback in its EV efforts, citing low market demand in the U.S., and laying off over 3,400 workers across multiple EV-related facilities in the country.

GM also recently took a $1.6 billion charge related to EVs, another possible reason for the automaker to rein in its push towards electric vehicles. Despite this, GM launched its most affordable EV, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, priced at around $29,000 in the U.S.

GM scores well on Momentum and Value metrics, while offering satisfactory Quality but poor Growth. It also has a favourable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: GM recorded an almost 1% surge to $71.00 at market close, but declined 0.03% to $70.98 during after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock