Elon Musk Says He Offered Tesla FSD License To Legacy Automakers 'But They Don't Want It:' 'I've Tried To Warn Them'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says the automaker has offered legacy automakers licensing opportunities for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology amid the company's AV push.

FSD On Non-Tesla Vehicles?

Sharing his thoughts on a thread on the social media platform X on Monday, Musk said that he had tried to "warn" legacy automakers about the advent of self-driving cars and that he "even offered to license Tesla FSD," but the automakers allegedly "don't want it," Musk said, calling it "crazy."

The billionaire also said that when the companies do reach out to Tesla, "they tepidly discuss implementing FSD for a tiny program in 5 years," adding that the requirements for any collaboration become "unworkable" and "pointless" for Tesla.

He also ended the post with dinosaur emojis, which could imply that the legacy automakers run the risk of being left behind in the autonomous driving race.

Elon Musk's Final Puzzle Piece, Tesla's AI Chip-Building Push

The news comes as Musk said that the FSD v14.3 update could be the final piece in the puzzle for the technology, hinting at Tesla finally achieving unsupervised autonomous driving. It's worth noting that the FSD v14 has garnered praise from various experts, who term it a significant step up from the previous iterations of the technology.

Meanwhile, Musk also touted Tesla's AI chip-building efforts, predicting that the company would be making more chips than all of its competitors. Tesla's AI lead, Ahsok Elluswamy, also backed Musk's claims and highlighted collaboration between Tesla's hardware and software teams as a key element to chip progress.

Price Action: TSLA surged 6.82% to $417.78 at market close, surged 0.24% to $418.78 during after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

