OpenAI Device Prototype Is 'Simple And Beautiful And Playful,' Sam Altman Says

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former Apple designer Jony Ive have maintained secrecy regarding specifics of their initial, enigmatic hardware.

However, it appears they possess a definitive design.

OpenAI’s Device Details

Minimal information about the developing OpenAI device is public; it is rumored to be without a screen and "roughly the size of a smartphone."

Speaking to Laurene Powell Jobs at Emerson Collective's 2025 Demo Day, Altman and Ive confirmed they are currently prototyping the gadget, according to The Verge.

Regarding a release schedule, Ive suggested it might be released in "less than" two years.

Altman characterized the aesthetic as "simple and beautiful and playful."

He noted, "There was an earlier prototype that we were quite excited about, but I did not have any feeling of, ‘I want to pick up that thing and take a bite out of it,' and then finally we got there all of a sudden."

Altman expressed, "I hope that when people see it, they say, ‘That's it!'," with Ive assuring, "Yeah, they will."

Ive also stressed simplicity and whimsy.

"I love solutions that teeter on appearing almost naive in their simplicity, and I also love incredibly intelligent, sophisticated products that you want to touch, and you feel no intimidation, and you want to use almost carelessly, that you use them almost without thought, that they're just tools," Ive said.

Photo: Shutterstock