Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock gained on Monday after it said it powered Zyphra’s breakthrough in large-scale AI training, enabling the development of ZAYA1, the first Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) foundation model trained on an AMD graphics processing unit (GPU) and networking platform.

Zyphra leveraged AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs, AMD Pensando networking, and the ROCm open software stack, as detailed in a Zyphra technical report released today.

The AMD Instinct MI300X GPU, with 192 GB of high-bandwidth memory, enabled Zyphra to train ZAYA1 efficiently.

Also Read: AMD And Arm Are Quietly Pulling Ahead In US Chip Shipments — While Intel Battles Shortages

Zyphra also sped up model save times by 10 times using AMD-optimized distributed I/O.

With only a fraction of active parameters, ZAYA1-Base (8.3B total, 760M active) matches or exceeds models including Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA) Qwen3-4B, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google’s Gemma3-12B, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) Llama-3-8B, and OLMoE.1.

Building on prior collaboration, Zyphra partnered with AMD and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) to design and deploy a high-performance training cluster.

The system integrates AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs with IBM Cloud’s high-performance fabric and storage architecture, forming the foundation for ZAYA1’s large-scale pretraining and establishing a blueprint for future AI workloads.

The plus $330 billion AMD stock has gained 73% year-to-date as it intensifies rivalry with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) with MI400 chips and the Helios rack system.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 3.25% at $210.12 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock