Samsung's Chip Ramp-Up Revives Talk Of Closing The Taiwan Semiconductor Gap

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) is accelerating its comeback in the chip manufacturing race, boosting 2-nanometer output and winning major new clients in a push to narrow its long-standing gap with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) .

A 163% surge in next-generation capacity, stabilizing yields, and marquee contracts—from Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) AI chips to new mobile and AI designs—signal a pivotal shift that could reshape the balance of power in advanced semiconductors.

Samsung has stabilized 3 nm production and is pushing forward with 2 nm. Industry analysts expect Samsung Foundry to return to profitability by 2027 as its new Taylor, Texas, plant ramps up operations, enabling the company to accelerate its pursuit of Taiwan Semiconductor, the Chosun Daily reported.

Counterpoint Research forecasts that Samsung will increase its 2 nm production capacity by 163% — from 8,000 wafers per month in 2024 to 21,000 by the end of 2025 — as yields improve.

The firm said advancements in Samsung’s 2 nm process could become “a critical turning point” as the company secures more mobile, supercomputing, and AI customers.

Samsung’s 2 nm yield rate has reportedly climbed to 55%–60%. With more stable production, Samsung has won major advanced-chip orders, including a $16.5 billion deal with Tesla for next-generation AI6 chips.

Samsung System LSI has secured orders for its Exynos 2600 processors, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) image sensors, and mining ASICs from China’s MicroBT and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) , with analysts expecting Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) may follow.

Taiwan Semiconductor controlled 70.2% of the global foundry market in the second quarter, while Samsung held just 7.3%, according to TrendForce.

Samsung has raised prices on key memory chips by up to 60% since September, squeezing buyers as panic orders surge amid a global shortage driven by AI data-center demand.

Samsung expects the shortage to continue, strengthening its pricing power. It forecasts 12.1 trillion won ($8.5 billion) in operating profit, up 31.8% year-over-year, for the September quarter, with revenue rising 8.7% to a record 86 trillion won— its strongest in more than three years — fueled by high prices and tight Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND supply.

Analysts see continued earnings momentum as Samsung ramps high-bandwidth memory shipments and targets HBM4 commercialization in 2026. It targeted additional contract price increases of 40%–50% in the fourth quarter.

