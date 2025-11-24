Tesla AI Chief Ashok Elluswamy Touts Elon Musk's Efforts To Build More AI Chips: 'Heavily Co-Designed With…'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) AI lead Ashok Elluswamy has weighed in on the automaker's chip-building efforts amid an artificial intelligence and self-driving push.

Chips Co-Designed With Tesla AI Software Teams

Elluswamy, quoting a post by the CEO on the social media platform X, said that the chips that Tesla is building are "heavily co-designed with the Tesla AI software teams." He also added that the chips were designed to achieve better margins on "perf per Watt and perf per dollar" than other AI hardware systems.

Perf per Watt, or Performance per Watt, is a metric used to calculate a computer hardware's energy efficiency figures it delivers for the amount of power it consumes. Perf per dollar, or Performance per Dollar, measures the computational power a system delivers for what it costs.

He also outlined that Tesla's AI4 Chip "can process and understand a million pixels of streaming video" within approximately 1 millisecond, adding that the feat was possible because Tesla's "software AND the hardware are designed together."

Elon Musk's Bold AI Chip Prediction, FSD's Final Puzzle Piece

The comments follow Musk's claim that Tesla would produce more AI Chipsets than any other chipmaker. "We expect to build chips at higher volumes ultimately than all other AI chips combined," Musk said in a recent post, highlighting the automaker's AI push.

Meanwhile, Musk also hinted at the possibility of Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology finally achieving unsupervised autonomous driving as he teased the FSD v14.3 update as the last piece of the puzzle for the technology.

Tesla's Robotaxi Push

What could be another boost for the company's autonomous driving efforts is the Tesla Robotaxi clearing the self-certification process in the state of Nevada, which could pave the way for commercial Robotaxi operations within the state.

Musk had earlier said that the company would expand Robotaxis to Arizona, Nevada and Florida by the end of the year and predicted that Tesla Robotaxis in Austin would go driverless by the end of 2025.

Price Action: TSLA, despite sliding 1.05 to $391.01 at market close on Friday, surged 0.70% to $393.83 during after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

