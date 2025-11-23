Mark Gurman Says Tim Cook Likely To Remain As Apple CEO Through At Least Mid-2026

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook is likely to retain his position until at least mid-2026, a claim that contradicts earlier reports.

What Happened: The Financial Times had earlier reported this month that Apple was gearing up for Cook’s departure “as soon as next year.”

This report had triggered speculations about a potential leadership transition ahead of Apple’s annual events.

However, Gurman, in his latest "Power On” report, refuted this claim. Gurman expressed that he would be “shocked” if Cook were to step down between late January and June next year.

“Based on everything I've learned in recent weeks, I don't believe a departure by the middle of next year is likely. In fact, I would be shocked if Cook steps down in the time frame outlined by the FT,” Gurman wrote.

“Some people have speculated that the story was a "test balloon" orchestrated by Apple or someone close to Cook to prepare Wall Street for a change, but that isn't the case either. I believe the story was simply false,” he added.

“Tim Cook won't be CEO forever, but a report on his imminent departure was premature. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook turned 65 this month and is one of the longest-tenured CEOs in Silicon Valley. There will be a day when the company announces a CEO transition, and we're far closer to the end of Cook's tenure than we are from the beginning,” he further shared.

Also Read: Apple Announces Major Changes: New iPhone Models and Altered Release Schedule

Gurman also noted that there have been “few signs internally” that Cook is planning to step down. He further mentioned that John Ternus,

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is considered as the most likely successor to Cook whenever the transition occurs.

Why It Matters: The speculation about Cook’s departure had raised concerns about the future leadership of Apple, a company that has seen tremendous growth under Cook’s stewardship.

Gurman’s prediction, if accurate, would mean that Cook will continue to guide Apple’s strategic direction for the next few years, potentially leading to further growth and innovation.

The mention of John Ternus as a potential successor also provides some insight into Apple’s succession planning, which is crucial for the company’s long-term stability and success.

Read Next

Apple's Satellite-Powered Features for iPhones: A Journey Spanning Over A Decade