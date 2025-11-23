Warren Buffett Once Thought Charlie Munger Was 'Losing His Hearing' — Only To Realize This Awkward Truth

Warren Buffett once shared a memorable story about the late Charlie Munger's supposedly failing hearing, only to discover in an awkward twist that the problem wasn't Munger at all.

A Classic Buffett–Munger Moment Resurfaces

During Berkshire Hathaway's 2014 annual shareholder meeting, Buffett entertained the crowd with a lighthearted anecdote about growing older alongside his longtime business partner.

He told investors he had become worried that Munger, then in his 90s, might be "losing his hearing."

Buffett said he even asked a doctor for advice on how to handle the sensitive issue. The physician suggested a simple test: Speak to Munger from across the room, then halfway, and finally right beside him to gauge whether he responded.

According to Buffett, he followed the instructions carefully. From across the room, he called out, "Charlie, I think we ought to buy General Motors at 35. Do you agree?"

There was no reaction. He moved halfway and repeated the same sentence. Still nothing. Finally, standing right next to Munger's ear, Buffett asked once more.

Munger's deadpan reply: "For the third time, yes."

The punchline, of course, revealed that Buffett—not Munger—was the one who hadn't been hearing the responses.

First Berkshire Meeting Without Munger Leaves A Void

Last year, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) held its first annual meeting since Munger's death in November 2023 at age 99.

The 2024 gathering in Omaha marked the end of an era. For decades, Buffett and Munger appeared onstage together, offering candid investment wisdom, blunt humor and insights that drew thousands of shareholders from around the world.

Munger, who partnered with Buffett since 1959, helped reshape Berkshire's philosophy. He famously pushed Buffett away from cigar-butt investing — buying failing companies simply because they were cheap — and toward acquiring high-quality businesses at fair prices.

A Legacy Built On Insight, Integrity And Humor

Munger served as Berkshire's vice chairman and held roles at Daily Journal Corp. and Costco while maintaining a reputation for blunt, incisive commentary on markets, human behavior and even cryptocurrencies. His influence stretched far beyond Omaha.

Born on Jan. 1, 1924, Munger left the University of Michigan to join the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he trained as a meteorologist and became a second lieutenant, later continuing his meteorology studies at Caltech in Pasadena, California, which he made his long-term home.

