Weekend Round-Up: Mazda's Tariff Woes, Tesla's Rental Expansion, Ford's Recall Surge And More

This week has been a rollercoaster ride for the auto industry. From tariff troubles to recall surges, rental program expansions, and breakthrough permits, the sector has seen it all.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Mazda Motor Faces Tariff Troubles

President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to cast a shadow over Mazda Motor Corp. The Japanese auto giant, known for its passenger cars, trucks, and mini-vehicles, has reported billions in potential headwinds in its latest quarterly results. With North America being Mazda’s largest market in terms of volume, the company remains vulnerable to trade and tariff policies.

Tesla Expands Rental Program

Tesla is reportedly expanding its rental program across various U.S. cities. The news came to light through a series of job listings on the company’s careers page, indicating the opening of “Rental Readiness Specialist” positions in cities like Boston, Austin, Fort Worth, Phoenix, Houston, and Nashville. The rental program will offer “Unlimited miles, free Supercharging” and up to 7-day rentals.

Ford Motor Recalls Surge

Ford Motor Co. has issued fresh recalls for its vehicles over issues with instrument panels and batteries. The company recalled 229,609 units of the 2025-2026 Bronco and Bronco Sport vehicles over instrument panel issues, and over 20,558 Ford Escape (2020-2024) and Lincoln Corsair (2021-2024) PHEVs over battery short circuit woes.

WeRide Secures Swiss Robotaxi Permit

WeRide Inc. shares are trading higher after the company disclosed that its Robotaxi has been granted a driverless permit by Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO). This permit allows fully autonomous operation on public roads in the Furttal region, marking Switzerland’s first-ever driverless Robotaxi permit for passenger service.

Chinese EV Giant BYD Eyes European Market

BYD Co. Ltd. could bring its compact Racco car to the European market. BYD Vice President Stella Li stated that the automaker could introduce the Racco to the region “if there's some space,” adding that the company was “very interested to follow the EU regulation.”

