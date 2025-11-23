Weekend Round-Up: Nvidia's Record Revenue, Apple's F1 Rights, Google's Gemini 3 And Meta's AI Safety Measures

The weekend was bustling with activity in the tech and entertainment industry. From record-breaking revenues to exclusive broadcast rights and AI advancements, the stories were as diverse as they were impactful.

Here’s a quick recap of the major headlines.

Nvidia’s Q3 Results: Record Revenue Amid Surging Blackwell Demand

Nvidia announced its third-quarter financial results, revealing a significant revenue increase. The company reported a revenue of $57 billion, marking a 62% increase year-over-year. This figure surpassed the Street consensus estimate of $54.88 billion. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang also made a noteworthy statement, saying that ‘AI is going everywhere.’

Apple Scores Exclusive US F1 Rights

Apple has announced that it has secured the exclusive U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1 starting in 2026. This five-year deal brings together two globally recognized brands, with Apple TV set to become the official U.S. home for all Formula 1 events.

Google’s Gemini 3: The ‘Most Intelligent’ AI Model

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled Google Gemini 3, touting it as the company’s most capable and nuanced AI system to date. This new model represents a significant leap forward in multimodal and agentic capabilities, positioning Gemini 3 as a smarter, more context-aware successor to Gemini 2.5.

Meta Enhances AI Safety For Teens

Meta Platforms introduced new parental controls designed to enhance teen safety around AI chats across its platforms. The tech giant is ramping up its focus on digital responsibility, empowering parents to better oversee how their teens interact with AI.

Nvidia Chip Smuggling Case Sparks Concerns

An Nvidia Corp GPU smuggling case has intensified calls in Washington for stronger safeguards to keep advanced U.S. chips out of China’s hands. The U.S. Justice Department charged four individuals with conspiring to illegally export restricted Nvidia AI chips to China.

Trump Considers Sweeping AI Order

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering an executive order that would give Washington broad authority over artificial intelligence regulations. This move comes just one day after Trump warned that China could overtake the U.S. in the AI race.

