iPhone Pocket, China Sales, $600 Million Patent Case And More: This Week In Appleverse

It’s been a busy weekend for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , with significant developments in the streaming, accessory, and legal departments. Here’s a quick recap of the key stories that unfolded over the weekend.

Apple’s Record-Breaking Drama

Apple set a new record in November, unrelated to its iPhone 17. The company’s streaming segment, which is a small part of its overall business, underwent a rebrand and made several key announcements that could be a sign of future success. The recently released drama “Pluribus” is now the most-watched drama of all time for Apple TV, breaking a record set by the second season of “Severance.”

Read the full article here.

Apple’s iPhone Pocket

Apple's latest accessory, the iPhone Pocket, has gone viral. The iPhone Pocket is a 3D-knitted, cross-body pouch designed to carry an iPhone, AirPods, and small essentials. It was created in collaboration with the Issey Miyake Design Studio, the same Japanese label behind Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtlenecks.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Tesla Eyes February 2026 For Full Self-Driving Approval In Europe

Apple’s iPhone 17 Drives China Sales

Apple strengthened its dominance in China’s premium smartphone market in October, boosting iPhone shipments. China’s smartphone market grew 8% year over year in October, led by Apple and supported by domestic manufacturers. Apple sold one in every four smartphones in China, with iPhone shipments rising 37% YoY on strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Read the full article here.

Apple Among Q3's ‘Hot List’

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) , ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) , Apple, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) dominated the quarter’s most aggressively accumulated IT stocks — with Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) and Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) also quietly cracking the early top ranks.

Read the full article here.

Apple Ordered To Pay Over $600 Million In Patent Case

A federal jury in California has ruled that Apple Inc. must pay Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) $634 million for infringing a patent related to blood-oxygen reading technology. The jury found Apple guilty of infringing a patent held by Masimo, a medical-monitoring technology company.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by jamesteohart via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.