Yale Expert Raises Antitrust Concerns Over OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle's $500 Billion Stargate Project: Report

A Yale Law School researcher has voiced concerns over potential antitrust issues surrounding the Stargate Project, a joint AI infrastructure initiative of OpenAI, SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC:SFTBY) , and Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ:ORCL) , with notable support from tech giants like Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) .

Concerns Of Stifling Competition

According to a report by Fortune, Madhavi Singh argues that the collaboration between AI giants like OpenAI, Oracle, and Nvidia could stifle competition.

Singh, deputy director of Yale's Thurman Arnold Project, suggests that the Stargate venture, backed by the Trump administration, deviates from strict enforcement of antitrust laws. She states that the initiative could lead to reduced competition and higher prices by consolidating power among a few major players.

Potential Violations Of Clayton, Sherman Acts

The Stargate Project, valued at $500 billion, involves several leading AI companies, Microsoft and SoftBank. Singh’s analysis, set to be published in the Berkeley Technology Law Journal, highlights potential violations of the Clayton and Sherman Acts, which aim to prevent anti-competitive practices.

Despite these concerns, the project has received little scrutiny from regulators or lawmakers. Singh warns that the collaboration could lead to monopolistic practices, reducing innovation and consumer choice in the AI sector.

What Is Stargate Project?

The Stargate Project, a $500 billion initiative, aims to establish five new AI data centers in the U.S., as announced by OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank in September 2025, with a $100 billion investment commitment from Nvidia.

In a related development, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently addressed rumors about seeking government bailouts, emphasizing the company’s independence from federal financial guarantees.

SoftBank also sold its entire stake in Nvidia as the company has gone "all in" on OpenAI. According to a CNBC report, the company's CEO, Masayoshi Son, expressed his desire to deepen SoftBank's relationship with OpenAI.

