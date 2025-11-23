Mark Cuban Urges Job Seekers To Target Small Companies For AI Roles

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban advises his two children and people starting their careers to focus on small and medium-sized businesses rather than large corporations, as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the workplace.

AI Skills More Valuable In Smaller Firms

According to Mark Cuban, AI skills are more valuable and significant in smaller businesses because they don’t have the large IT departments of larger companies, as reported by CNBC Make It.

More than half of U.S. small businesses now use AI, doubling adoption since 2023, fueling demand for AI skills in smaller firms nationwide.

Graduates Can Drive Productivity

Mark Cuban tells CNBC Make It that these entrepreneurially motivated companies can also benefit immediately from hiring graduates who create AI tools to automate procedures and boost productivity and profitability.

Previously, in a podcast episode of "The Dumbest Guy In the Room," Mark Cuban highlighted his company, Cost Plus Drugs, as an example of how AI-driven automation can enhance competitiveness.

He warned that large companies already have significant AI expertise internally, which can limit opportunities for newcomers.

MIT Report Confirms Cuban's View

A report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology supports Cuban's point, finding that 95% of companies have yet to see measurable revenue from AI investments, with early-stage startups leading in returns.

AI levels the playing field, enabling small businesses to compete by automating tasks and innovating efficiently, increasing demand for AI-savvy entry-level employees.

Cuban advises his kids and all young people looking for work to concentrate on using AI in business processes rather than just studying it.

